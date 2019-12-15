Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of 'One India Run Half Marathon'

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the "One India Run Half Marathon" and said vehicular movement could be affected or stopped tomorrow on Bhishma Pitamah Marg.

The marathon is scheduled to be held on December 15.

The vehicular movement could be affected or stopped tomorrow on Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road from Maharshi Raman Marg crossing to Lodhi flyover, and CGO Complex area from 6 am to 9 am.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these roads and instead use SB Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Lodhi Road up to Maharishi Raman Marg and Aurobindo marg. (ANI)

