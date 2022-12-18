Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for Monday in view of 'Kisan Garjana Rally'

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory in view of the Kisan Garjana Rally on Monday being at organized at Ramleela Ground in the national capital.

Due to the huge crowd at the rally, heavy traffic jams are expected in the surrounding areas. To ease the movement of vehicles and provide smooth passage to commuters, the Traffic Police has put some restrictions, regulations and diversions in place from Monday, 9 am onwards.

According to the Delhi Police, the rally has been called by Bhartiya Kishan Sangh at Ramleela Ground, New Delhi from 11 am to 6 pm.

As per the organizers, around S0-35,000 peoples are likely to participate through 700-800 buses and 3500-4000 private vehicles.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic Advisory On the occasion of Kisan Garjana Rally, being organised at Ramleela Ground on 19.12.22, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly."



As per the advisory, the restrictions, regulations and diversions will be imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk; from Minto Road R/L to R/A Kamla Mkt, Vivekanand Marg; JLN Marg (Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk); R/A Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk; Chaman Lal Marg; Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and Paharganj Chowk and R/A Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate.

The Traffic Police further said that the diversion points are Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk; Minto Road R/L; Ajmari Gate; Chaman Lal Marg; Delhi Gate, JLN Marg; R/A Kamala Mkt. to Hamdard Chowk; Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk.

Asking commuters to plan their journey accordingly, the Traffic Police issued a few instructions for the general public and advised to avoid mentioned roads or stretches.

The Police said that the commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.

It also urged people to avail public transport to help decongestion of roads and directed them to park their vehicles at designated places only and to avoid roadside parking.

The citizens have been asked to report any unusual or unidentified objects or persons immediately. (ANI)

