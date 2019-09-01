Representative Image
Delhi Police issues 3,900 challans for traffic violations

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday issued as many as 3,900 challans till Sunday evening, soon after higher penalties for traffic violations came into effect.
Higher penalties for traffic violations came into effect from September 1 after the implementation of provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.
Elaborating on the implementation of new norms relating to traffic penalties, NS Bundela, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Saturday said that the traffic teams have been briefed about the new rules and regulations and the same would be implemented from September 1.
Speaking to ANI Bundela said, "Government has made various changes in the traffic rules, penalty amounts have been increased, some new sections have been added and traffic team has already been briefed about this in a meeting."
Delhi traffic chief also stated that the changes that are to be made have been communicated to the traffic staff at ground level and are expected to further deter the erring drivers from flouting norms.
"There is a need to increase public awareness and our motive will be to ensure that people drive safely. We will work towards making our roads safer for citizens", he added.
"Higher penalties for traffic violations are being issued for public interest. Increased penalties will help in reducing accidents as people will become more cautious. Moreover, the existing fines are decades-old which required change," Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had said on August 21.
Replacing old transportation law, the newly introduced Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 aims to reduce basic transport-related hazards for the commuters. (ANI)

