Delhi Police issues second notice to Tablighi Jamaat chief

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): A second notice was issued to Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad after a significant number of people, who had attended an event in Nizamuddin Markaz, tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, in resposne to the first notice, Saad had submitted some documents and information to the Delhi Police through his lawyer.

A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15.

The event came into the spotlight after multiple coronavirus cases were confirmed amongst those who attended the event held in mid-March.

An FIR has been registered against Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in Delhi. (ANI)

