Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Half Marathon

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the marathon">half marathon scheduled to be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

With more than 25,000 participants, the National Capital will be hosting the iconic Half Marathon on Sunday after a gap of two years.

"The marathon will be flagged off at 5.30 am and will pass from Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, C- Hexagon, KG Marg, Outer and Inner Circle Connaught Place and Sansad Marg," the Delhi Police said in a statement, adding that the traffic movement will be restricted on the above roads from 5 am to 10 am.

"Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. Cross-traffic movement at junctions located along the route will be allowed depending on the location and density of participants," it added.

Traffic will be diverted at Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road Junction, Mathura Road-Bhairon Road Junction, Neela Gumband, Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergill Marg Junction, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg Junction among others.



"It will also be diverted at Kotla Red Light, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Pandara Road Junction, Meharchand Market Red Light, Shershah Road-Mathura Road Junction, under Sewa Nagar flyover etc," it read.

During the 17th edition of the world's premier marathon">half marathon on Sunday, October 16, the capital will experience the impressions of enthusiastic runners from around the world and thousands of hearts throbbing to make a difference in the lives in need.

The Delhi Half Marathon is a cause-neutral platform and has always encouraged and supported citizens with diverse abilities and NGOs to fundraise for causes close to their hearts.

For this edition, 50 plus not-for-profit organisations, 100 plus individual fundraisers and 10 plus corporates have been actively fundraising in domains across early childhood development, education and youth, health and well-being, livelihood and financial stability, gender diversity and inclusion, environment & biodiversity, and disaster response.

Earlier, two-time 5,000 m World champion Muktar Edris of Ethiopia, 2021 Berlin Half Marathon winner Felix Kipkoech of Kenya and promising Ethiopian Chala Regasa confirmed their participation in the upcoming Delhi Half Marathon.

The USD 268,000 prize money World Athletics Elite Label Road Race, will be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, October 16, and will see tens of thousands of amateurs join the world's best elites. (ANI)

