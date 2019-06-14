Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

Delhi Police, Kejriwal at loggerheads after 5 murders in 24hrs

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:58 IST

New Delhi (India) Jun 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Police on Friday engaged in a war of words on Twitter after five murders were reported within a day in the national capital.
"Five murders in Delhi in last 24 hours is an extremely serious situation. I appeal to Lt Governor Delhi and Home Ministry to urgently look into the law and order situation of the national capital," the Delhi Chief Minister wrote on Twitter.
In response to Kejriwal's tweet, Delhi Police said, "The murders have all been confirmed to be personal enmity related. Accused previously known to the victim and are already arrested in some cases."
The police, citing recent statistics, wrote, "Overall heinous crime in 2019 is down by 10.5 per cent, crime by use of fire arms is down by 5.65 per cent, crime against women is down by 11.5 per cent."
In the past 24 hours, two persons were killed near Nand Nagri red light when two bike-borne miscreants fired several rounds of shots at their car in broad daylight.
The police received a call at 12:12 am on Friday and when they reached the spot, they found the victims' Santro which was fired upon near the place of incident. One of the victims, Khurvesh, was an alleged bad character of the area.
"Two accused have been identified and raids are being conducted for them. One suspect has been apprehended and a vehicle has also been seized," the police said.
It added that the motive for the crime is prima facie, personal enmity (quarrel over petty issue a year ago).
Three others were killed in isolated incidents across the city, including two in Bhalswa and one in Vikaspuri area.
Separate cases have been registered and investigations are underway in all the cases. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:13 IST

Army shifting two new formations to Shimla in replacement of...

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Amid protests from the Congress and locals over shifting of the Army Training Command from Shimla, senior sources in the force said two new formations would be deployed there and the number of troops posted there may be higher than ever before.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:08 IST

SC to hear PIL on safety, security of doctors

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): A petition regarding safety and security of government doctors across the country has been admitted in Supreme Court on Friday and is likely to be heard very soon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:08 IST

Language circular only to avoid misinterpreting signals: South...

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): South Central Railway on Friday clarified that the circular issued to station masters to communicate in English or in Hindi was given only for operating part of it.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:51 IST

DERC notifies two metering frameworks for Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): In a big push for renewable energy in the national capital area, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has notified two frameworks for the city - Group Net Metering (GNM) and Virtual Net Metering (VNM) Framework.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:48 IST

Amit Shah meets CMs of Goa, north-eastern states

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Ahead of the NITI Aayog meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held separate meetings on Friday with Chief Ministers and Governors of different states.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:40 IST

Dedicated Freight Corridor: Review meeting held in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): A high-level review meeting on the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) was held among officers of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL) and North Central Railway here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:37 IST

Odisha: Woman carrying stillborn babies dies, family allege...

Baripada (Odisha) [India], June 14 (ANI): A pregnant woman carrying stillborn twin babies died on Friday allegedly due to medical negligence in Baripada. The matter came to light after family members of the dead woman staged a protest by taking out a procession here with her body.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:36 IST

Hyderabad: CPI leaders hold shirtless protest, accuse KCR of...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): CPI leaders in the state organised a half nude protest on Friday, accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of encouraging MLA defections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:35 IST

Delhi govt to complete desilting of drains before monsoon

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Ahead of the annual monsoon season, the Delhi government has instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the desilting of drains by June 22.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:31 IST

Cyclone Vayu moving westwards affecting Porbandar, Dwarka: IMD

New Delhi (India), Jun 14 (ANI): Very severe cyclonic storm Vayu is moving westwards affecting Porbandar and Dwarka in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:29 IST

Muzaffarpur: Encephalitis death toll rises to 62; Schools to...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 14 (ANI): With 10 more children succumbing to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar the total death toll has now touched 62, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:28 IST

JEE results declared; Karthikey Chandresh Gupta tops list

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): The result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Advanced) 2019 was declared on Friday, and saw Kartikey Chandresh Gupta from Ballapur, Maharashtra, receives top honours.

Read More
iocl