Delhi Police lends helping hand to senior citizens amid coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): As the national capital battles the deadly coronavirus, the Delhi police personnel have taken it upon themselves to ensure that senior citizens stay safe.

The police personnel are delivering essential supplies, including medicine, fruits, and vegetables, to the senior citizens at their doorsteps so they do not have to venture out much.

"Several senior citizens reside in the areas under jurisdiction. We have been reaching out to people through social media and other platforms asking them to stay indoors," Greater Kailash SHO Som Nath Paruthi told ANI.

"Our small gestures make life a little easier for senior citizens, we are doing it as part of our social responsibility. I have received three distress calls since morning asking for essentials," he added.

Ravinder Bhasin, a resident of Greater Kailash told ANI," My children live in the US. It is just my wife and me who stay here. We are diabetes and BP patients so we don't go out during lockdown. We called the SHO since needed a few essential items and we received them soon after. Delhi police is supporting us a lot."

Another resident, SK Chibbar said," I live alone here, I am a diabetic patient I needed something sweet to eat as my sugar levels were really low in the morning today. I then called the police and within half an hour they came to deliver what I had requested for."

"There was a time when we used to scared of calling the SHO but now we treat him as our younger brother," he added.

The country is in a 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus which has wreaked havoc across the globe.

With 47 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness. (ANI)