Delhi Police lodges 21 FIRs across Dwarka Dist against home quarantine violators

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Delhi Police have lodged 21 FIRs at different police stations across Dwarka District against those who violated COVID-19 home quarantine norms.

The violators are being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section-3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2301 in India on Friday, including 156 cured/discharged, 56 deaths and 1 migrated, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these, a total of 219 cases have been reported in Delhi. (ANI)

