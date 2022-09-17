Delhi Police lodges 3 FIRs after raiding multiple locations linked to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan1

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday registered three FIRs at Jamia Nagar police station after the Anti Corruption Bureau conducted raids at the premises of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and his aides in the national capital.

The ACB raids were conducted on Friday.

The South East District Police lodged two FIRs against the AAP MLA's aides Hamid Ali and Kausar Imam Siddique, while the third one was lodged for obstructing the ACB's raid party in the discharge of government work.

The police registered its first case against a close aide of Khan, Hamid Ali (54) under the Arms Act. Ali was arrested by the police earlier in the day after the ACB conducted raids at his premises and recovered one illegal weapon, some live cartridges, and Rs 12 lakh from his possession.

The second case has been registered against Kausar Imam Siddique alias Laddan, from whom one country-made pistol and three live rounds were recovered.

As per the information, Siddique is currently evading arrest.

The police further registered the third case for obstructing the raiding party of ACB in the discharge of government work. Those involved in this are being identified.



The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Friday in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the conducted searches.

A weapon was found at one of the locations. It is learnt that he could not show any license of the recovered arms (Breta pistol).

However, the MLA came out in his defence and said that he was arrested in a "baseless and outright fake" case.

The AAP MLA was arrested after the ACB raided four locations related to Khan and his business partner, from where cash and weapons were recovered.

The ACB had summoned Khan in connection with the case which pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.

According to the officials, a total of Rs 24 lakh in cash was recovered along with two illegal weapons.

As per an official statement, Khan while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and government guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favouritism.

The statement further said that four locations were searched based on the inputs received while questioning and on the basis of information developed by the Anti-Corruption Branch. (ANI)

