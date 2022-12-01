Delhi Police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge in Sunanda Pushkar death case

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday moved Delhi High Court against the Trial Court order passed on 18, August 2021 discharging Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the Sunanda Pushkar death case. The Delhi police had accused Tharoor of abetment to suicide and cruelty against Pushkar who was found dead in a luxury hotel in Delhi in 2014.

The Delhi Police has knocked on the door of the Delhi High Court after the passing of an over 15-month period.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice to Shashi Tharoor on an application moved by Delhi Police seeking 'condonation of delay' in filing the revision petition. The court fixed the matter for February 7, 2023.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Shashi Tharoor apprised the court that during the course of the trial, various orders were passed by the lower courts and HC where the records of this case must not be shared with anyone.

Tharoor was represented by Senior advocate Pahwa and lawyer Gaurav Gupta.

Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Srivastava was representing Delhi Police in Trial court in the matter.



Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, husband of Sunanda Pushkar was the main accused in the matter according to the Delhi Police.

Tharoor, a former union minister was charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava stressed that Pushkar has undergone mental cruelty which led to her bad health. The Public Prosecutor also argued that it was not an accidental death and relied on the post-mortem report which suggests that the cause of death was poisoning which could be oral or injected.

Srivastava had also said that due to the mental cruelty caused to Pushkar, her health became worse. He further added that Pushkar was not facing any health issues earlier but problems begun due to "stress and betrayal".

Advocate Pahwa earlier submitted that prosecutors are not able to establish evidence against the leader and the theory of injecting poison is in the air and can not be admissible.

Tharoor's lawyer also read the statement by Sunanda's son recorded under section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, in which he had said, "In the Mortuary of AIIMS, I asked the doctor who conducted the post mortem about the case of death, he (doctor) responded that there is no foul play or poisoning but the same doctor later went to the media and said that death is due to poisoning. Shashi can't harm even a fly." (ANI)

