Delhi Police moves HC for appointing Claims Commissioner to estimate damages during anti-CAA protests

New Delhi (India), Dec 31 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch has moved an application before the Delhi High Court for appointing Claims Commissioner to estimate damages caused during protests against the new citizenship law in the capital, and fixing the liability of damages.

"I am to state that there have been several instances of arson and riots in the National Capital during the recent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act," read the letter by police to the Registrar General Delhi High Court.

"During these anti CAA/NRC protest, there has been massive and extensive damage of public and private property, including public transportation, causing huge loss to the public exchequer. It is to further mention that ten criminal cases already been registered in these crimes and several persons arrested," it read.

The Delhi Police said that a Claims Commissioner is required to be appointed for assessing the damage. It cited Supreme Court guidelines regarding the appointment of Claims Commissioner in absence of legislation.

"An Assessor may be appointed to assist the Claims Commissioner. The Claims Commissioner and the Assessor may seek instructions from the High Court or Supreme Court as the case may be, to summon the existing video or other recordings from private and public sources to pinpoint the damage and establish nexus with the perpetrators of the damage," it read.

"The claims Commissioner will make a report to the High Court or Supreme Court which will determine the liability after hearing the parties," it read (ANI)

