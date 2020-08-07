New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested two sharpshooters belonging to infamous Sunil Rathi Gang, police said on Friday.
According to the police, both criminals were wanted in a murder case registered at Police Station Budhana, Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.
Both the accused were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their arrest, police said. (ANI)
Delhi Police nab 2 wanted sharpshooters
ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:16 IST
