Delhi Police nab 2 wanted sharpshooters

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested two sharpshooters belonging to infamous Sunil Rathi Gang, police said on Friday.

According to the police, both criminals were wanted in a murder case registered at Police Station Budhana, Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

Both the accused were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their arrest, police said. (ANI)

