Delhi: Police nab four associates of local gang with illegal arms

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday arrested four persons, including two history-sheeters, and seized two firearms and live cartridges.

"On August 23, an information was received that five to six members of Neeraj Bawania Group (a local gang) were on the lookout to commit some crime in the area. On this information, dedicated teams were formed and they acted swiftly. One team nabbed two criminals namely Vikas (26) and Deepak (23) with one country-made pistol and four live cartridges," Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer-North district, Delhi said in a press release.

"Another team nabbed two more criminals namely Vinay (23) and Vicky (26) with one country-made pistol and three live cartridges," he added.

The police had information about their motive to commit some crime and hence they were nabbed. Interrogation is going on to ascertain their motives. (ANI)

