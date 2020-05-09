Delhi Police nab husband-wife duo involved in snatching

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police from the Desh Bandhu Gupta (DBG) Road Police Station on Saturday apprehended a husband-wife duo involved in snatching.

The duo, both of whom are drug addicts, used a gearless scooter to carry out the crimes, according to a release by the Delhi Police.

The accused, Arjun, used to drive the scooter while his wife, Vaishali, used to snatch phones while riding pillion, in 'Bunty-Babli' style, according to the police department.

The police team of Police Chowki Shidipura, Police Station - DBG Road consisting of Assitant Sub Inspector (ASI) Vinod, Head Constable Shekhar, Constables Atul and Praveen apprehended the duo today.

According to the release, Arjun has previous involvement in 29 cases and is also wanted in a robbery case of Paharganj police station.

The team recovered four snatched mobile phones and one stolen gearless scooter from the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

