Delhi police nab interstate arms smuggler

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi police on Saturday arrested an arms supplier and recovered illicit firearms and ammunition from him.

A total of five illegal firearms and 500 live cartridges were seized from the man identified as Kunwar Pal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, "In an interrogation, the accused disclosed that he has been indulging in this trade of illegal firearms and ammunition for more than five years. As we received the information about the accused on his way to deliver a huge consignment of illegal arms and ammunition, a trap was laid down and he was arrested. We also recovered five illegal semi-automatic pistols and 500 live cartridges from him."

"During the investigation, it was found that the firearms and cartridges were being brought to Delhi and NCR from Meerut and nearby areas of UP," he added.

A case under appropriate sections has been registered. (ANI)

