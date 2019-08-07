Delhi Police nab three wanted persons in murder case

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with a murder case from DLF Ankush Vihar area in Ghaziabad. The police have also recovered the weapon and the vehicle used in the murder.

According to police, the accused were involved in a case in which a man was shot dead in Nand Nagri police station area. The case was booked under IPC section 302 and Arms Act, 1959.

The prime accused, identified as, Sumit alias Bowler, aged 29 and one of his accomplices, identified as Raj hail from Delhi while the second accomplice, identified as Ajay Tyagi, hails from Modi Nagar.

A black-coloured two-wheeler used in the murder was also recovered from the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

