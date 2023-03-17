Delhi Police nab two suspects, seize stolen bike, recover cleaver

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police apprehended two persons during an informal visit to the Kamla Nagar Market in Delhi for keeping a sharp-edged cleaver and also seized a stolen bike on which they were riding, said the police on Friday.

"On 16.03.2023, at around 11 AM while on an informal visit to the Kamla Nagar Market, two constables spotted two suspicious looking men both in their twenties rashly driving through Agrasen Cut. They were coming from Spark Mall roundabout side. They were riding on a black and red colour Pulsar 220 CC bike, which was later found stolen", said the police.

The two persons have been identified as Mohammed Imran aka Chand Nawab, 27 years, resident of Chauhan Bangar, New Seelampur, Delhi and Mohammed Hashim aka Lapalap, aged 23, resident of Chauhan Bangar, Zafrabad, Delhi.



The police said, "Constable Shravan recovered a sharp-edged cleaver was recovered from Mohammed Imran's possession, which was pinned down on his belt. And they were brought to Geeta Colony police station and SI Nishant was the officer on emergency duty. He further checked the details and asked to verify the registration details of the bike which was later found stolen."

According to the police, the two men tried to escape the spot at the sight of the police, which added to the suspicion. Then while turning the bike around, they lost balance and both of them along with the bike fell to the ground.

The two men again got up and started to run towards Spark Mall roundabout but the police too were quick to follow them and nab them both within a distance of about 50 meters.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

