Delhi Police nab wanted criminal involved in Rs 54 lakh robbery

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a notorious robber who was wanted in a 10-month-old case of broad daylight armed robbery of Rs 54 lakh from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Jugesh alias Yogesh (52), a resident of Sarurpur Kherki, Uttar Pradesh.

An official of the WR-II, crime branch, Delhi Police said on April 13, 2022, at around 4.30 PM, one Rakesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Humayupur, Delhi, a delivery agent had gone to Prashant Vihar to deliver some packets containing Rs 54 lakh.

"Two persons intercepted him and snatched the bag carrying Rs 54 lakh at gunpoint, and fled away," an official familiar with the matter said.

A case under sections 394/34 of the Indian Penal Code and 25/27 Arms Act, was registered at Prashant Vihar Police Station on April 13, 2022, and the investigation was taken up by local police, an official said.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and went viral on social media. Local police had arrested two suspected persons namely Satpal alias Kake and Vijender alias Kabadi. "But the accused Jugesh alias Yogesh was on the run and was evading arrest," the official said.

The official said that secret informers were deputed to track the accused's activities. "The accused was frequently changing his hideouts and location. On a tip-off, the team zeroed in on the location of the accused and laid a trap in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The accused tried to flee but was chased and overpowered by Captain Sohit showing bravery and alacrity," an official familiar with the matter said.



"The accused Jugesh has disclosed that he along with his associates namely Satpal alias Kake and Vijender alias Kabadi, Ankit alias Mita and Arun alias Kale had committed the robbery of Rs 54 lakh at gunpoint from the area falling under PS Prashant Vihar. He was the main conspirator of the robbery. His associate Vijender gathered information about the victim and passed the same to him," the official said.

"Accused Jugesh had arranged two illegal pistols and his associate Satpal had arranged a Pulsar motorcycle by stealing the same from Safdarjung Enclave. The original number plate of the stolen bike was changed with a fake one," the official added.

"Satpal, Ankit and Arun were on the Pulsar motorcycle and Jugesh was on a Bullet motorcycle which belonged to his relative. After committing the robbery, all of them fled from the spot on and distributed the booty among them," an official familiar with the matter said.



Police said that the accused Jugesh was born in 1970 in Khekri, Bhagpat, Uttar Pradesh. His father used to work in the Shipping Corporation of India. His father passed away in 1975.

"Thereafter, he started doing odd jobs. He got married in 1993. He has one son Sagar alias Sai, who is a hardcore robber/snatcher and a history-sheeter of Police Station Tilak Nagar," the official added.

"For making easy money, the accused fell in bad company and started committing armed robberies and other crimes. To fulfil his desire of drinking and smoking, he started committing crimes. He committed abduction for ransom in Bagpat in 1996. Thereafter, in 2006, he robbed cash in the area falling under PS Pandav Nagar. He used to keep in touch with people who worked with businessmen dealing in cash," the official added. (ANI)

