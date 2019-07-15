Delhi Police nabs 19 year-old in attempt to murder cases

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A police team in Dwarka district on Sunday nabbed a 19-year-old who was wanted in two attempts to murder cases. A loaded country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused.

According to the police, the accused, Rahul alias Pavva was wanted in two attempts to murder cases which were committed this month.

Police had formed a team under the leadership of SHO, Chhawla, Inspector Aishvir Singh to search for the accused. The team conducted raids at possible hideouts of the accused in Haryana and Delhi and also deployed secret informers for any further information.

"These persistent efforts of the PS Chhawla bore fruits when on 14.07.2019, on the basis of secret information Rahul @ Pavva S/o Late Suresh was arrested from Khaira Mor, Delhi", said Delhi Police in a press release.

The accused hails from Jhajjar in Haryana. He was also arrested previously in a motorcycle theft case by personnel of Police station, Rohini South. (ANI)

