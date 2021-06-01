Delhi police nabs 2 for defrauding man of Rs 80,000

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested two persons for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 80,000.

The accused have been identified as Rahul (24) and Amit (28), both are residents of Delhi's Sultan Puri area.

Police recovered a total of 31 ATM cards, one motorcycle, and one card swipe machine from their possession.



The victim and complainant Kanguresh Kumar, a resident of Nihal Vihar, Delhi, was out to withdraw money from ATM when one of the accused replaced his ATM card on the pretext of helping him and the two of them left the ATM thereafter.

After 10 to 15 minutes, Rs 80,000 were deducted from his account in eight different transactions.

During the course of investigation, the accused have disclosed that they duped innocent people either by exchanging the ATM card fraudulently or transferring the data of ATM card by using ATM card swipe machine.

They also told the police that they have duped a number of persons in the recent past.

Further investigation is in progress to ascertain their involvement in other similar cases. (ANI)

