Delhi police nabs 4 drug peddlers, recovers huge quantities of drugs

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday conducted intensive raids in the area of PS Narela at a few locations and nabbed 4 drug peddlers and recovered 645 gm of heroin and 5 kg of ganja under a special operation named 'PRAHAR'.

The operation was led by Raja Banthia, IPS, Addl DCP-1 Outer North comprising Yashpal Singh and Insp. Omvir Dabas and other members of the Narcotics team of Outer-North District under the overall supervision of DCP Outer North.

The police said that they had involved more than 100 police staff in the case. A well-coordinated operation was launched early in the morning to nab the criminals.

As per the police, 4 cases were registered and 4 people were arrested, all having previous involvement. 4 different FIRs have been registered in this regard.



The accused include - Sonia @Ruksana (26 yrs) R/o Sector A 6 Narela Delhi. 260 gm of heroin has been recovered from her. She has been previously involved in 02 cases of the Excise Act and NDPS Act. Sonu @Fajula (24 Yrs) R/o Sec-A6, Narela, Delhi. 100 gms of Heroin and 01 scooty have been recovered from his possession. He has been previously involved in a case of the NDPS Act. Rahima Khatoon (40 Yrs) R/o Sec-A6, Narela, Delhi. 5kgs of Ganja has been recovered from her. Lastly, Yashmin (Age 48) r/o Sector A-6, Punarvash Colony, Narela, Delhi. 285 gms of heroin was found in her possession. She has been previously involved in 02 cases of Excise Act and Hurt.

This was a well-planned and executed operation by the Delhi Police against the drug peddlers.

Sustained interrogation of accused persons is being done in order to determine the source of drugs and the means of transport used in smuggling.

The overall recovery includes 645 gm of heroin, 5 kg of ganja and 01 Scooty.

Investigation of the cases is in progress. (ANI)

