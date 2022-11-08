Delhi Police nabs absconding proclaimed offender

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police has arrested one Mohd Zakir who was absconding for 11 years.

The accused was declared a 'Proclaimed Offender' by a Delhi court in 2011, who was involved in a theft case.

According to DCP South West Manoj C, the Kishangarh Police station team launched an operation to apprehend the Proclaimed offenders who are evading criminal liabilities."



According to a statement from Delhi Police, "The PO team of PS Kishan Garh arrested an accused namely Mohd Zakir on November 5, 2022."

He was declared a PO in December 2011 in a theft case under sections 379, 324, and 34 in PS Sangam Vihar, New Delhi by the Court of MS Gomti Manoch MM-04/SE/New Delhi.

Concerned PS have been informed about the arrest of the accused person. The PO will produce before the Hon'ble Court. (ANI)

