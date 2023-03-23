Delhi Police nabs peon of MCD school for raping 10-yr-old girl

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 54-year-old person for raping a 10-year-old minor girl along with his associates.

The accused was working as a peon in an MCD school where the minor studies.

On Wednesday, the school's Principal, along with fellow teachers, lodged a complaint with the police saying that the 10-year-old had been sexually assaulted.



According to the complaint, the accused, on March 14, lured the minor away to a secluded place and sedated her with some unknown substance.

The 54-year-old, along with his associates, then took turns raping the minor, the complaint stated further.

"The minor was sent to a hospital for medical examination and counselling," said an officer of Delhi Police.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East, Amrutha Guguloth, "A case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Ghazipur police station."

"The arrested person hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and was working at an MCD school as a peon for the last 10 years," Delhi Police said, adding that efforts to nab other accused are ongoing. (ANI)

