Delhi: Police nabs two for duping people, committing frauds

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two members of a notorious gang indulged in committing frauds and duping people after garnering their trust by narrating a fake story.

The gang members were arrested from Hari Nagar area. The gang used to engage people by narrating a fake story and would then flee with valuables and jewellery items of the victims.

The accused have been identified as Vicky, 24 and Karan, 23 years.

According to the police, Vicky has also been involved in other cases related to cheating and snatching.

Elaborating on the modus operandi of the gang, Police said, "The gang would approach their targets at railway stations or bus stands, especially aged women and engage them in a fake story. For example, one of the members would say that he had escaped from his abusive employer's house and wanted to return to their village. The accused would then show a fake packet of currency notes wrapped in a piece of cloth tightly tied with thread, called 'Mutha', saying that he had stolen it from his employer" the police said.

"The accused would then induce the victims to give some cash or jewellery in exchange for the packet and then run away. Before the victims would realise, they were left with a packet of papers," the police added.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

