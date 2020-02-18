Delhi Police name former Congress MLA Asif Khan as accused in Dec 15 Jamia violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan, along with other local leaders, has been named in the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in Jamia Nagar on December 15 last year.

The Delhi Police has also mentioned the name of Sharjeel Imam as an 'instigator'. Imam's name was mentioned in the chargesheet after an accused in the violence, named Furqan, alleged that he was provoked by Imam's speeches. A supplementary chargesheet will be filed against Imam, police stated.

Besides them, names of local leaders Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider have also been included. Among others mentioned are Chandan Kumar, Asif Tanha and Qasim Usmani.

Police also stated that a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance in which a patient was being taken was attacked by the protestors in Jamia area. The CATS ambulance comes under the Delhi government, but no complaint was lodged.

The chargesheet further mentions that as per the opinion given by the medical board, the injuries of patient Ajaz, who was injured along with Shoaib Khan, are not gunshot injuries as there are no marks of gunshot residues. The investigation revealed that empty bullet cartridges of .32 bore were found from the site of violence.

So far, 17 people (9 from New friends Colony and 8 from Jamia) have been arrested in the case. According to the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police, all the accused are locals.

The police have also mentioned about Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in the chargesheet and stated that their role is also being examined. The probe team also stated that it will release more photographs for identification in the rioting.

The Police have booked the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

