Delhi Police notice to Rahul Gandhi: "Wouldn't be scared by such actions, we will stand strong," says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Reacting to Delhi Police notice to Rahul Gandhi to seek information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said, "wouldn't be scared by such actions."

"They are trying to weaken us but we are not afraid. Wouldn't be scared by such actions. We will stand strong," Kharge said.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra ended 46 days ago and now they're asking about whom he (Rahul Gandhi) met there. Thousands of people met him and shared their problems. Now they (Delhi Police) are asking to identify them," he added.



On Sunday, the Special CP Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection to a notice served to him by the police to seek information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Talking to the media, Hooda said, "We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that he met several women during the Yatra and they told him that they had been raped. We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims".

"It is important for us to know whether there was any woman of Delhi who conveyed her message to Rahul Gandhi, this is a serious matter. There might be a possibility of the involvement of minor victims also," Hooda added.

Hooda said, "Earlier on March 15 also we had come to meet Rahul Gandhi but were not able to meet him. Then on the 16th we came to Rahul Gandhi's residence and gave notice that we'll come today"

"It is important for us to know Rahul Gandhi's side so that the victims can get justice," he added. (ANI)

