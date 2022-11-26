Delhi Police opposes Umar Khalid's interim bail plea, says "cause unrest in society"

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Opposing the interim bail plea of Umar Khalid, accused in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, Delhi Police on Friday told the Karkardooma court that his release could lead to social unrest.

Delhi police submitted a report filed in Karkardooma Court opposing the interim bail plea moved on his behalf. Khalid is an accused in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case under UAPA.

Umar Khalid has sought a two-weeks interim bail for his sister's wedding on December 28.

Delhi police on Friday filed a status report on the interim bail plea of Umar Khalid in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat.



The court will hear the matter further on November 29. The fact of the wedding has been verified by the police. The report filed by the Delhi police has strongly opposed the grant of interim bail despite the verification of the fact of his sister's marriage.

Police have said that the allegations against the accused are serious. He may spread misinformation during the period of interim bail by using social media which cannot be prevented and is likely to cause unrest in society. He also may influence the witness, said Delhi Police.

It is also stated that the regular bail plea was dismissed by this court. Later in, the appeal against the order was also dismissed by the division bench of the Delhi High court.

Delhi Police has said that the mother of Umar Khalid runs a boutique and his father is head of Welfare Party of India. They are capable of making arrangements for the marriage of his sister.

Umar Khalid is an accused in a case related to the alleged larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots of February 2020. In the riots that occured in North East Delhi, 53 people died and around 700 were injured. (ANI)

