Delhi Police puts before Jacqueline Fernandez list of 100 questions in Rs 200 cr scam case

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Delhi Police has prepared a questionnaire of 100 odd questions that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been asked to answer in the alleged Rs 200 crore scam.

The actor is being questioned by the economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police since 11.30 am today which is expected to go till the evening.

Jacqueline is in Delhi after she was summoned by the Delhi Police for the third time on Wednesday. Previously, she has been summoned twice but she did not turn up on both dates - August 29 and September 12.

Jacqueline arrived at the Economic Offences Wing office at Mandir Marg today around 11 am along with a team of her lawyers. She was then given a long questionnaire including at least 100 questions that the officers said mostly pertained to her relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the gifts she received from him that are said to have been bought using the proceeds of crime.

EOW had also summoned Pinky Irani to join the investigation. She is said to have helped Sukesh to contact Jacqueline Fernandez. She was known to both of them. Pinky and Jacqueline might be confronted during questioning to get more clarity in the case, sources said.

Acccording to sources, Jacqueline has been communicated that her investigation might get stretched for a couple of days or back to back so plan your stay in Delhi accordingly.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also recorded statements of Nora Fatehi on September 13 and October 14, 2021, where also she had acknowledged having received gifts from the alleged conman and his actor wife Leena.

ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam over the FIR registered by the Delhi Police.

ED had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

ED also said that Fernandez had used proceeds of crime and valuable gifts bought using it for herself and her family members in India as well as abroad and that this amounts to an offence of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him. (ANI)