Delhi Police questions JNSU president Aishe Ghosh, two others in JNU violence case

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday questioned JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and two others in alleged connection with violence in the varsity campus on January 5.

The Delhi Police recorded the statements of Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Waskar Vijay in alleged connection with the case.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch investigating the case of violence in JNU, on Friday had released photographs of nine suspects, including that of Ghosh's.

The police had said that no suspect had been detained yet but the process of interrogation would begin soon.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

