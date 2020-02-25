Delhi Police, RAF hold flag march in Brahampuri area

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Following the incidents of stone pelting in Brahampuri and Maujpur area, Police and Rapid Action Force personnel conducted a flag march in these areas after clashes broke out between two groups.

Security has been beefed up at the incident site and also in and around other areas of North-East Delhi.

Five people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes in North-East Delhi on Monday.



Atul Garg, Fire Director, North-East Delhi, had said, "We received total 45 fire calls from yesterday till 3 am today. Three firemen got injured. One fire tender was set ablaze."

A meeting was held by Home Minister Amit Shah on late Monday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in Delhi. (ANI)

