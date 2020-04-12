Delhi Police receive 771 distress calls in 24 hours amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Delhi Police received as many as 771 distress calls in the last 24 hours at its helpline number as the nationwide lockdown entered 19th day on Sunday.

"25 calls were received related to no food/no money, which have been forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses," the Delhi Police informed in a release on Sunday.

"555 calls were related to movement passes and the same were advised to apply online on Delhi Police's website," the release said.

The food delivery network established in all the 15 districts in the national capital, with the involvement of nearly 400 NGOs/RWAs/Good Samaritans facilitated by Delhi Police, has led to the provision of meals/food packets at more than 250 locations which enabled feeding nearly 2,93,432 persons and supply of dry ration kits to 793 persons, it further added. (ANI)

