Delhi Police receives 857 calls in last 24 hrs regarding lockdown-related issues

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Delhi Police have received 857 calls in the last 24 hours regarding issues related to lockdown.

"Delhi Police Helpline number 23469526 is set up (24x7) to resolve issues related to lockdown through direct intervention as far as possible. Total number of calls received up to date is 16,621. From 2 pm, April 9 to 2 pm on April 10 a total of 857 calls have been received. Out of above, 49 calls were related to outside Delhi, which has been referred to respective State helpline numbers," a release from Delhi Police said.

The police received three calls related to no food/no money, which have been forwarded to NGO for direct relief at their addresses. While 5 calls were received regarding medical issues and 567 calls were related to movement passes.

"The food delivery network established in all 15 districts with involvement of nearly 400 NGOs/RWAs/Good Samaritans facilitated by Delhi Police has led to provision of meals/food packets at more than 250 locations which enabled feeding of nearly 2,59,900 persons and dry ration kits to 2007 persons," read the release.

Delhi Police has also distributed 284 dry ration kits each containing 2 kilograms of wheat flour, 3-kilogram rice, 1-kilogram pulses to needy persons. (ANI)

