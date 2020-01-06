Delhi police receives multiple complaints in connection with JNU violence

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Delhi police have received multiple complaints in connection with Sunday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in which over a dozen students and faculty members were injured.

According to Delhi police officials, many complaints in regard to yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been received and FIR will be registered soon.

Meanwhile, the situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards' maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the university.

Violence had broken out on the campus yesterday evening in which more than 20 people, including student and faculty members, were injured. Sunday's violence at the University has invoked severe criticism.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has demanded strict action from the union home minister and has accused ABVP of the incident.

"I strongly condemn the ruckus by ABVP goons and beating of students by entering into hostels of JNU University at night. Delhi Police kept watching. Is India's Home Minister not responsible? The Home Minister should either take strict action against these goons or should resign", Singh said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)