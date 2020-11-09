Delhi Police recovers 595 kgs of firecrackers amid ban

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Amid the ban on the firecrackers in the national capital, seven cases have been registered by the Delhi Police for selling firecrackers and nearly 595 kgs of crackers have been recovered from these sellers, according to Delhi Police.

Moreover, seven people have also arrested in connection with these cases.

"The action was taken by Delhi Police in connection with selling and bursting of firecrackers in 2020 till date. The number of cases registered is seven. Recovery of crackers made is 593.224 kilograms and the number of persons arrested is seven," Delhi Police tweeted.



Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also registered eight more cases and made two arrests for bursting the crackers.

This follows after Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday directed for a 'complete ban' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers from November 7 to 30 in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

"There will be a 'Complete Ban' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers from 7.11.2020 to 30.11.2020 in the territory of NCT of Delhi," DPCC had said.

It added, "The District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police shall implement the aforesaid directions. Daily action taken reports are required to be submitted to Delhi Pollution Control Committee on email ID: msdpcc@nic.in." (ANI)

