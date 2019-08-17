Delhi Police recovers 84 bottles of alcohol from illegal bar

New Delhi [India] Aug 17 (ANI): Delhi Police have recovered 84 bottles of different brands of Alcohol from a bar, which was being run without a valid license, today.

An FIR has been registered at Phadganj police station under the relevant sections of law.

The owners of the bar Rajeev Oberai and Vimal Marvah have been arrested and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

