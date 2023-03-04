Delhi police recovers body of transgender, murder case lodged

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday recovered the body of a transgender from the deceased's house after a complaint was received by the police that the house was locked and a foul smell was coming out.

On receiving this information, the police team reached the spot and entered into the room after beaking the lock and found that the missing transgender was lying on the bed in the decomposed condition.

No visible marks of injury was found on the body of the deceased. According to police, the preliminary investigations have revealed the cause of death to be smothering.



On Thursday, a missing complaint of Lichi (50) was lodged by Babita Kinner, a resident of Krishna Basti, stating that Lichi has been missing since February 28.

The deceased was a resident of Bagichi Allaudin Nabi Karim.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory was called in for inspection of the scene of the crime and the body has been sent for autopsy.

A case of murder has been lodged by police and an investigation is on nab the accused. (ANI)

