Delhi Police recovers 'medicines' from farmhouse where Satish Kaushik stayed: Sources

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Days after the demise of 66-year-old veteran actor, Satish Kaushik, a crime team of Delhi's South-West district police visited the farmhouse, where the deceased actor was staying, sources said on Saturday.

The police are probing the death case of the late actor and are waiting for a detailed post-mortem report.

As per sources, the probing team recovered some 'medicines' from the farmhouse.

"A party was organized in the farmhouse, which belonged to an industrialist," Delhi Police sources said, adding that the organizer industrialist is also wanted in some case.

"Police are going through the guest list to find out who were present in the farmhouse," they added.

Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away in Gurugram on Wednesday.

On March 7, Satish Kaushik attended the Holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai. His photos and videos from the party went viral after news of his sudden demise broke.

He was in Delhi to attend the Holi party of a close friend when he reportedly fell sick, sources said.

Anupam Kher was the first to share the news of his close friend's demise on social media.

"Actor Satish Kaushik passes away," Kher tweeted along with a picture of both actors.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

A versatile actor, writer, director and producer, Kaushik made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. (ANI)