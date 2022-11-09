Delhi Police register case after ex-serviceman goes missing, team looking at WhatsApp messages received by family

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Delhi Police have registered a case following a complaint that an ex-serviceman, who resided in Sultanpuri and worked in a Delhi government school, had gone missing and did not return home on Monday.

DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said that a complaint was received at Prem Nagar Police Station from the family of the ex-serviceman that he had gone missing.

He said the family informed that the ex-serviceman Rajender Prasad worked in the administrative office of a local government school.

"Family ne hamen bataya ki jo victim hai unke WhatApp message se unki wife ke WhatApp pe kuch do message aayan hain, ek to message aaya aur dusra symbol aaya kisi religious organisation ka. Jab further ense pucha, to enhone bola ki first time message aaya, isse pehle kabhi koi message nahi aaya. Past me ye kah rahen hai ki enke father ne ek do bar mention kiya is cheez ka ki may be ..aisa koi angle ho sakta hai. Kisi bhi thane me unhone past me koi complaint nahi ki hai," he said. [The family told us that the wife of the victim received WhatsApp message from his mobile and there were two messages - one was message and the other was symbol of some religious organisation. When we asked further, they said the message came for the first time. They are saying in the past their father mentioned once or twice about this may be.... there could be an angle. They did not register any complaint in the past].

The family members said that Rajender Prasad left home for school on Monday morning but did not return. They said he usually returned home by 1-2 pm.

The family alleged that there was pressure on Rajender Prasad to convert and the logo of PFI (Popular Front of India) had been sent on WhatsApp from his mobile.

Rajender Prasad's daughter Kiran alleged that her father was sometimes accosted by a few people.



"A PFI logo was sent from his WhatsApp... Once two people met him, once four and once five-six people. Once they sat in an e-rickshaw with him and asked him to convert and come along. My father went into a bank and they waited for him," she said.

Aniket, Rajender Prasad's nephew, said when they tried calling on his number it was switched off.

Asked about the message received by Prasad's wife, he said it read: "sar tan sey juda, Ajmer in via Pakistan..." and added that PFI logo was also sent from his mobile.

"Rajender Prasad's phone was last switched on near Tis Hazari metro station around 4 pm, since then the phone has been switched off," he said.

Sidhu said the family belongs to Sultanpuri in Delhi.

He said a case was registered immediately and a dedicated team is looking at all possible angles.

The police officer said apart from CCTV surveillance, technical details and source-based information is being obtained.

Answering a query about the symbol of an organization, Sidhu said the dedicated team is tracking the social media profiles of the victim including WhatsApp profile and messages. (ANI)

