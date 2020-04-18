Delhi Police register case against AAP MLA, others in connection with doctor's suicide

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal and others in connection with the alleged suicide of a doctor in Durga Vihar.

"Today at 6.17 am a PCR call was received at Neb Sarai police station regarding suicide. On reaching the spot, it was revealed that Dr Rajendra Singh, 52, BAMS and resident of Durga Vihar, committed suicide on the rooftop of his house," said Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South.

"In the early morning, he hanged himself with the help of a rope. Around 5.30 am, a tenant noticed the suicide and informed family members. After inspection by the police team, the body was sent to the AIIMS for the post-mortem examination," added Thakur.

Police said that Hemant, son of the deceased, filed a complaint alleging therein that the deceased was running Choudhary Clinic and was also in the business of water supply with the DJB since 2007.

"On the complaint of Hemant, a case of extortion, compelling for suicide and threat for life has been registered against Prakash Jarwal, Kapil Nagar and others at Neb Sarai police station. Further investigation is in progress," he added.

Jarwal, however, said that he is innocent and he has not met the deceased doctor in the last 8-10 months.

"I have received this information through media that a doctor, who used to have a business in water tankers, has committed suicide and has mentioned my name in his suicide note. I would like to state that I am innocent. I haven't met or spoken to him in the last 8-10 months," he said.

"In 2017, news channels had done a sting against tanker mafia, which featured his name following which all their vehicles were blacklisted. I have full faith in the judiciary. I am ready to face any investigation," he said.

"I would only like to say that there have been attempts to trap me in the past as well. Similar attempts are being made now too. Just like I have proved myself innocent in the past, I will do it again. I am ready to cooperate with the police in any kind of investigation," he added. (ANI)

