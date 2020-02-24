Delhi Police register FIR against 18 in connection with anti-CAA protest

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Delhi Police have registered a case against several persons under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to rioting, criminal conspiracy and unlawful assembly over the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in the city's Malviya Nagar on Sunday.

According to police, as many as 18 people have been named in the FIR. Among those named in the FIR are Indrani, Devika, Sunita, Pooja, Ajra, Mehnuma, Sabana Yasmin, Sabina, Haider, Salaudin, Abid, Salman, Zahid, Munna, Wasim Gauri, Naeem, Waqar, Rahman, and others.

A case was registered under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of functions), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts by several persons) of the IPC.

Demonstrators at the anti-CAA protest in Malviya Nagar area on Sunday had alleged that the police lathi-charged them.

"Protesters tried to block traffic at multiple locations. Some of them verbally and physically abused cops and pushed female police personnel towards barricades," Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, had said on Sunday. (ANI)

