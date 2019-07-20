Delhi Police register murder case in girl's death

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Police have registered a murder case in connection with the death of a girl who was declared brought dead at a local hospital in Shakarpur area here on Friday.

"A murder case has been registered. The body has been shifted to the mortuary. The cause of death would be ascertained during the post-mortem examination of the body," said East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jasmeet Singh.

"One Laxmi, resident of Shakarpur, aged 9 years, was brought to the hospital where she was declared brought dead at around 1 pm on Friday. The mother and father of the deceased worked as the domestic help at a PG. She was alone at the ground floor of the PG with her 11 months old sister," added Singh.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, police said. (ANI)

