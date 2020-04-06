Delhi police registers 198 FIRs for home quarantine violations

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Delhi Police said that around 198 FIRs have been registered over violation of home quarantine orders.

"These FIRs were registered not only on the basis of the complaints by the neighbours or family members but also on the basis of phone tracking," Delhi Police stated.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday stated that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has climbed to 4,067.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease. There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far, standing at 690, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi with 571 and 503 cases respectively. (ANI)