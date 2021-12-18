Delhi Police registers case in Rohini Court blast

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered a case under section 307, 436 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of the Explosives Act in connection with the low-intensity blast that took place at Rohini Court Complex on December 9, said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday.

"During the probe, we identified about 1000 cars that were present on the day of the explosion. Their drivers, owners were questioned. The CCTV footages from inside and outside the court complex were also examined along with people/accused who had hearings the same day," he said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi police special cell nabbed one employee of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for allegedly planting a low-intensity bomb inside a courtroom.

A low-intensity explosion in a laptop bag took place at the Rohini court complex on December 9.

No causality was reported in the incident. However, a court staff sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital. (ANI)

