Delhi Police registers FIR against prominent nightclub for violating COVID-19 norms

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered a case against Key Nightclub in Hotel Samrat in the national capital for violating COVID-19 guidelines and not maintaining social distancing.

The manager of the concerned club was arrested and later released on bail the same day.



Delhi Police have also registered FIRs against two other popular joints in Connaught Place including Junkyard Cafe and The Amplifier for allegedly violating COVID-19 related guidelines and serving hukkas at their outlets.

A case has been registered against the Junkyard cafe on September 1 while another FIR was registered against The Amplifier in Connaught Place on August 28 for violating coronavirus guidelines and serving hukkas.

Both the FIRs were registered under sections 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act and COPTA. (ANI)

