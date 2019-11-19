Delhi Police registers second FIR in connection with JNU protest

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered another FIR in connection with the protest by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students which was organised on Monday.

Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South said that the FIR was filed over charges of causing damage to public property at Aurobindo Marg.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered in connection with the protest.

On Monday, thousands of JNU students had carried out a protest march towards the Parliament demanding complete fee rollback along with other demands, however, they were stopped at Safdarjung Tomb near Jorbagh.

"Some agitated groups attempted to forcibly break the barricades and had to be pushed back by the police staff. Around 100 students were detained for showing aggressive defiance to the directions of the police," police had said in an official release.

Coming out in support of the students, several Congress and BSP leaders have demanded a "high-level probe" into "police action" against JNU protestors.

On the other hand, the university administration has urged the students to join the academic works and forego the protest while also having initiated action against the students for allegedly vandalising the statue of Swami Vivekanand in the campus.

The students have been protesting for over two weeks over recent hostel fee hike. (ANI)

