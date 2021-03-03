Delhi Police registers sexual harassment case against NBT editor

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case of sexual harassment against National Book Trust editor Rubin D'Cruz.



"Delhi Police has registered a case of sexual harassment against Rubin D'Cruz, editor of the National Book Trust after a woman filed a complaint against him at Vasant Kunj (North) police station," stated a statement by Delhi Police.

The FIR was registered against D'Cruz, who is editor of the Malayalam department of the National Book Trust (NBT), India, on February 2 this year, the police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

