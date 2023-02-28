Delhi Police rescue missing girl near brothel area

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl, who went missing from Jaunpur in UP after an altercation with her mother, was rescued near a brothel area in the national capital, informed Delhi police officials on Tuesday.

Police said that on February 26 they received information about a girl trying to recharge her mobile phone.

"On 26.02.2023 at about 02:15 pm information from active members of Eye and Ear Scheme namely Mustkim (Sim card seller in front of NDRS) was received that a girl aged about 17 years came to his shop and asked to re-charge her mobile phone. On suspicion, he immediately informed SHO/Kamla Market. Keeping in mind the brothel area of GB Road, and to avoid any mishappening, the police team reached the spot, rescued the girl, and brought her to PS Kamla Market," said Delhi police officials.

During the inquiry, it was discovered that the girl is from Jaunpur district of UP.

"She is a student of Class 12 in Mumbai and was living with her brother. She went to her parental house in Jaunpur, UP and after an altercation with her mother, she had left the house without informing anybody," said police officials.

A case has been registered at Sikraka police station and the girl has been sent to Sakhi Shelter Home after a medical examination.

"A case under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at PS Sikrara, Distt. Jaunpur, U.P. Rescued girl has been sent to Sakhi Shelter Home after getting a medical examination. The concerned Police station also has been informed of further necessary action," said police officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)