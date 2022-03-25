Delhi Police rescues 1,000 birds after raid

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The Delhi Police, in collaboration with PETA (People for the ethical treatment of animals), raided an illegal bird market near Jama Masjid and rescued more than a thousand birds in the operation conducted on Wednesday here.



After getting information from PETA, the Delhi Police rescued hundreds of muniya birds, two hill mynas, pigeons and many native parrots from the hands of vendors who had caged these birds after illegal hunting. The birds were trapped in small cages made of wire and stuffed in small dark rooms, suffocating for air and space. The police said that the birds were in a pitiable situation.

The rescued birds, including adults, juveniles and baby parakeets, were handed over to the Forest Department for further treatment and medical care. They will be sent back to their original habitat once they are fit and healthy.

This bird market located near Jama Masjid has been in existence for a long time. Delhi Police has raided this market many times earlier and had rescued many such birds but illegal trading of the birds in this market is a common occurrence. (ANI)

