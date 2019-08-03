Delhi police rescues child within 24 hours of his kidnapping from Sangam Vihar

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): In a commendable move, the police on Saturday rescued a 4.5-year-old child within 24 hours of his kidnapping from Sangam Vihar area here.

"An FIR was registered in Neb Sarai police station under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday on a complaint from the father of the victim, Rajesh Kumar. A special team was constituted which swung into action and made all-out efforts to trace the child," police said in a statement.

According to the FIR, the child went missing around 5 pm when he was playing outside his house.

The police checked footages from over 60 CCTV cameras and traced the location of the kidnapper to a dead-end street of Durga Park. There, the police showed photographs of the child and suspects to the general public for more information.

"One person identified the suspect as his maternal uncle and revealed that the child was brought to his house by his uncle yesterday claiming he had adopted the child from his friend," the statement said.

The police immediately acted on the information and managed to rescue the child from the suspect identified as Kamal Kishore. He was planning on taking the child to his native place in Rajasthan.

Further investigation is underway n the case. (ANI)

