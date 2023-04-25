Delhi: Police rescues two minors from Chandani Chowk's Sita Ram Market 'abandoned' by their mother

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Delhi Police rescued two minor kids who were allegedly abandoned by their mother from Sita Ram Market, Chandani Chowk on Tuesday, said police.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on April 20 around 11:30 am at the Burari police station by an unknown person that a lady living in the Parvatiya Anchal Burari with her two children. Both her kids were not spotted for two days and a foul smell emanated from her apartment located on the second floor.

A police team reached the spot and searched the apartment, shaft area and terrace nothing was found, and, also questioned the mother and the person who made the call, said officials.

The crime team and the forensic team investigated the spot. In the preliminary investigation mother of the kids revealed that she had not killed her children but 2 days before (April 18) left them at Palna near Kashmere Gate, said police.

A case of missing/kidnapping of children under section 363 (Punishment for Kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Burari police station on April 21.



During the investigation at the crime scene, it was revealed that the accused mother was living with her missing son, 4 and a half years old, and daughter, 2 and a half years old. Her husband left her 2 years before. On investigating the CCTVs footage of the entry gate of Palna accused woman was spotted with the childrens, said police.

SHO Burari and ACP Timarpur team further investigated the case of the missing childrens.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused mother was in an alleged relationship with a man and planned to get married in future. Both man and the accused mother were subjected to and interrogated. And CDR (Call Detail Records) details were obtained for both the accused in the missing case. CCTVs from Kashmere Gate to Burari were investigated. A thorough search of the Yamuna River was also made to rule out the suspicion of drowning or dumping, said police.

On April 23 team received information that both childrens are with a couple in the Sita Ram Bazar. A police team reached the location with the help of inputs from TSR drivers and CCTV. Both missing children were secured by the team, said police.

The investigation is underway. Further details awaited. (ANI)

